A small gesture of attention can change a whole life. And that simply happened to Simon Cardenas when at noon last Saturday, on the Olas Altas promenade, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stopped, got out of his truck, recorded a video with him, they shared smiles, a hug and left.

Those minutes have made the difference between the citizen and the president. For Don Simón, surely this deference to his person will make him a better citizen committed to paying taxes to the Municipality and to the State if they correspond.

Citizens in general only need to know that the authorities are interested in their needs for better public services, security and participation in paying taxes grows, as well as participation in social actions for a better community and integration as citizens.

We recommend you read: