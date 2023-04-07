He bomber for Lazio and the national team, she is a beautiful model and influencer. Cyrus Immobile and Jessica Malena form one of the most loved couples and on several occasions they have also shown that they have a huge heart. In recent days, for example, they made a surprise visit to the children admitted to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome.

There are several well-known personalities from sport, music and entertainment who, as soon as they have the opportunity, decide to spend a few hours of their time with whoever is less fortunate.

In recent days it had been the rapper Clementino for example, who surprisingly had gone to the department of pediatric oncology of the hospital Santobono of Naples, to visit the little one Lucy.

The little girl was able to spend a few hours of her time together with what has always been her idol and hug him warmly.

Gestures full of love had also come from Cristina Chiabotto for example, who had visited children hospitalized a Turin.

Or again Mr Rain. The third classified at the last Sanremo Festival sang his “Superheroes” to the children hospitalized at the Maria Letizia Verga Center in Monza.

The nice gesture of Ciro Immobile

One of the most active in this sense has always been Ciro Immobile. Together with his wife Jessica Malenain recent days has decided to make a sweet surprise to the children hospitalized in the Roman pediatric hospital Baby Jesus.

The Bomber and his consort brought the Easter eggs to the less fortunate children, also bringing them a load of joy, smiles and positivity.

There direction of the hospital greatly appreciated the champion’s gesture and has it thanked dedicating a touching post on social media to him. Here it is below: