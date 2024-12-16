“I think we are even worse than in Gaza because everyone has forgotten about us”



12/16/2024



Updated at 8:16 p.m.





Mohamed Hussein has returned to Syria after the fall of Bashar Al Assad, but he cannot find his home. She left the Yarmouk refugee camp at the age of 12 and returned at the age of 26 with her son Adam, born in the Lebanese exile, in…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only