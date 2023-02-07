The USGS initially reported a 3.8-magnitude quake in Central Buffalo in the West Seneca suburb at 6:15 a.m.

Seismologist Yarub al-Taweel said it matches the intensity of the strongest earthquake the region has seen in 40 years from the available records – a magnitude 3.8 quake recorded in November 1999.

The tremor lasted a few seconds and prompted residents to look first out of windows and then on social media in search of an explanation.

Erie County Executive Marc Poloncars wrote on Twitter: “It felt like a car had hit my home in Buffalo… County emergency services officials confirmed that residents felt the quake within at least a 30-mile radius, including Niagara Falls, which is about 20 miles north of Buffalo,” he said.

Earthquakes Canada estimated the magnitude of the tremor to be 4.2, which was felt slightly by residents of southern Ontario.

Small earthquakes are not unusual for upstate New York but they are rarely strongly felt.

The quake comes on the heels of two record-breaking weather events for the region, a blizzard that brought nearly 7 feet of snow in November and a December blizzard that was blamed for 47 deaths.