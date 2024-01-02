An earthquake of magnitude 1.7 occurred on Tuesday morning in New York, the TV channel reported on January 2 ABC with reference to the US Geological Survey.

Earlier in the day, residents of Roosevelt Island said explosions and tremors were felt in the area in the early morning. After this, the electricity went out.

According to experts, the earthquake occurred on Roosevelt Island and surrounding areas, including Astoria and the Upper East Side. There were no reports of damage or casualties.

“It sounded like an explosion, it sounded like a bomb went off. The building shook and it woke us up. We called down and they said it happened to all four buildings,” a local resident told reporters.

According to him, after the shaking, the electricity in the buildings was turned off, the elevators did not work, he clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”. People began to leave their homes.

The tremors were recorded at 05:45 (13:45 Moscow time), the source was located 700 m northeast of Astoria, at a depth of 5 km. Initially, police arrived at the scene of the emergency, then firefighters and employees of the Con Edison energy company.