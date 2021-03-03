WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Growth has slowed The American service sector Unexpectedly, in February amid winter storms, while an index of corporate prices jumped to its highest level in nearly 12 and a half years, boosting expectations for faster inflation in the near term.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday that its index of non-manufacturing activity fell to 55.3 points last month from 58.7 points in January, its highest level since February 2019.

A reading above 50 means growth in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to stabilize at 58.7 points. Mid-February saw heavy winter storms battered Texas and parts of the densely populated south, cutting water and electricity to millions.

But the decline in the infection rates of Covid-19 and the acceleration of vaccination have allowed the authorities to cancel some restrictions imposed on restaurants and companies dealing directly with consumers. Despite the stalled rate of decline in injuries, economists believe that the services sector will gain momentum during the spring and summer.