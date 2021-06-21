EI Seville he works in a planning which will have many of its focuses on the zone of his attack. It is no coincidence that Monchi’s sights have already turned to the search for a ram and the name of Joselu has become one of the objectives for the Julen Lopetegui block. The reality is on the table: all forwards of the current campus they have chances of getting out de Nervión y Monchi considers any type of scenario in this context.

So much De Jong, as Munir and En Nesyri they have their future in the air as Nervionenses. The circumstances, beyond the yields, mark a possible revolution in Lopetegui’s current attack. The dutch, present at the Eurocup with his team although without too much prominence, he has the option to return to the league of his country before the growing interest of PSV. For the striker, it would be an operation in which he would probably get more playing time after a campaign in which he lived at the same time. shadow of En Nesyri and in which he did not perform at his best level. This had an impact on some numbers very far apart of the signed in Holland before landing in Nervión.

With Munir the situation is different. It barely counted for the technician of Sevilla in the final stretch of the season and his name appears on the expected output operation that Monchi commands. There are already several clubs that showed their candidacy to take over the attacker, who arrived at Sevilla for only one million euros and that would leave a good capital gain in case of leaving this summer.

The role of En Nesyri does reflect a leadership what was earned with his 24 goals in this course. But the Premier tested the footballer in the past january market and Sevilla is considering the possibility that that interest by the Moroccan come back to be on the table. Monchi does not want to press the turbo for the moment and planning idles waiting for departure movements that may lead to arrivals. The closing of the Eurocup may be the first starting point towards another revolution.