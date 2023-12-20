The first half hour is enough The Passion of Dodin Bouffant (graduated in Spain To simmer) to enjoy your fabulous feast. It is a start that functions as a choreography of worldly pleasures that introduces the viewer, among the heat and smell that emanate from ovens, fires and stoves, into the ritual of the kitchen of gourmet Dodin Bouffant (“The Napoleon of culinary art ”says a character) and his cook for twenty years, the magnificent Eugénie.

More information

The sensual introduction, to the rhythm of the sounds of the kitchen itself, brings to the table the chemistry between Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel, and it is enough to sense that what is cooking in this kitchen chateau French is, in addition to exquisite dishes, a story of calm and adult love. During more than two hours of film, we will learn some keys to that love and the most sophisticated menus, from a sturgeon marrow consommé to open our mouths to the dessert they call norwegian omelet, a souffle of burnt meringue with brandy and ice cream heart that closes the first banquet.

Benoît Magimel's character teaches an apprentice in 'A slow fire'.

Directed by the French-Vietnamese Tràn Anh Hùng, To simmer adapts one of Marcel Rouff's best-known novels, La vie et la passion by Dodin-Bouffant, gourmet, published in the 1920s and converted into a successful graphic novel in the 21st century. The film, which won the award for best director at the last Cannes festival, has been chosen to represent France at the Oscars (not without the well-deserved controversy for leaving out the incontestable Anatomy of a fall, by Justine Triet). Gastronomy and chauvinism served on a platter. After all, Hollywood was already dazzled in the eighties by a culinary cinema reference, Babette's Feast adaptation of the story by Isak Dinesen directed by Gabriel Axel, and another adaptation, the Mexican one Like water for Chocolate (1992), based on the book by Laura Esquivel, was a phenomenal box office success in the United States.

Located at the end of the 19th century, To simmer It is a look at work in the kitchen as a bond of friendship and love. A place always on the go but serene, which contrasts with the hysteria of the popular series TheBear. Director of The smell of green papaya (1993) focuses on the space-stage of the kitchen, a laboratory of large wooden tables with all their paraphernalia. Much more important than the glassware and porcelain tableware are the linen cloths and aprons, the copper pots and the old utensils of a place dedicated to the work of discovering pleasure.

More information

all in To simmer It revolves around gastronomy, as well as the way of understanding love: Binoche and Magimel express their conflicted feelings through the palate. Full of culinary quotes and an inevitable excess of cloying, the film fulfills its role as a delicacy, which, guided by the sounds and movements of a love story and recipes, literally makes the viewer's mouth water.

To simmer Address: Tràn Anh Hùng. Performers: Juliette Binoche, Benoît Magimel, Emmanuel Salinger, Patrick D'Assumçao. Gender: drama. France, 2023. Duration: 134 minutes. Premiere: December 20.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_