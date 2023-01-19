The funny anime themes are many, however, there is a very special one that stands out in the last few seasons. It points directly to the school stage and to a kind of “light” bullying —if there really is such a thing— that gets a little entangled with the romantic. Regarding this, the anime that stands out in this season is Nagatoro-san, that goes with its second installment this 2023. Because of this, we wanted to make a small list with recommendations so that you can see the most interesting anime that involve a jocular relationship of companionship with: senpai-kohuai —especially, but not restrictively—.

No one could deny that love will always move on the spectrum of a consistent friendship and the fun that it usually provides most of the time. Some people consider that being with your best friend is how love should feel, this anime installment definitely has that in mind.

So we’ll laugh out loud while our little heart hugs itself. Two sensations between tender and bold. Without further ado, we present the anime that involves a defenseless senpai.

Anime where senpai is teased:

one. Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san — 2021 and 2023: deliveries of 12 episodes

One of the most popular installments —which even at this moment has a new anime season and its manga on the air— is Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san. The anime follows the story of Hayase Nagatoro and Naoto Hachiōji.

One day Nagatoro-san sees his senpai drawing and begins to bother him, however, for this reason he will spend more time with him. It seems like a pretext, although regardless of what it is, the children will begin to interact and recognize each other’s limits and history, while they develop a fun daily reality.

Nevertheless, Nagatoro often confuses his senpai. In fact, he makes him extremely nervous. And this is usually funny in the anime, although it surely isn’t funny to the senpai.

2. Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! — 2020 and 2022: 12 and 13 chapters respectively

This anime presents us with a kind of more mature romance, a couple of university students who are the two sides of a coin will show us that opposites can be complemented with a little joy and interest. Because what is love if it is not intention?

Uzaki-chan will push her senpai to deal with her and with different scenarios that she will explore due to the girl’s personality. Of course, something will get out of them. In this way, the young man will understand the different aspects of life that he had not known due to his personality, but something that will make him learn.

In this anime, college students will spend more time together and a closer relationship will flourish with attention to detail.

In fact, this senpai anime also has its second season.

3. Gekkan Shōjo Nozaki-kun — 2014: 12 episodes

Chiyo Sakura is a high school student who has a crush on Umetaro Nozaki. However, when it is declared to him, the young man does not understand the words and interprets them differently, he thinks that she is a fanatic —although, to a certain degree, she could be, many people think that admiration also resides in love.

Sakura’s feelings do not reach him and he is completely focused on his shōjo mangaka career to notice her —as a good contradiction, he has zero romantic experience, but he is a renowned creator of the genre—. The girl is determined to stay with him until she gets a clear statement.

In this way, you will end up being your assistant and you will meet other collaborators. Nevertheless, certain attitudes of Nozaki-kun will confuse Sakura who will suffer some kind of really naive “bad jokes”, from the young mangaka.

Even though they’re at school this relationship does not really imply a senpai-kohuai school association, but rather ranges of “work” experience, since Nozaki has a great performance regarding the serialization of his manga, and in a way very innocent, he is the one who “bothers” Sakura. Although we consider that, rather, it overwhelms her because she reads misleading messages that, ultimately, Nozaki does not carry out with other intentions, only that the context and Sakura’s feelings cloud the panorama a bit.

You will have a lot of fun with every bittersweet moment of the anime.

4. An anime full of jokes: Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san — 2018, 2019 and 2022: 12-episode seasons

Although it’s not strictly a senpai-kohuai relationship either, Takagi, the protagonist, definitely has a higher level in various aspects of life.

The story follows two little high school students who are very good friends. Takagi and Nishikata have a sort of daily challenge system that allows them to spend a lot of time together. At first, Nishikata finds Takagi’s winning ways annoying, however, he slowly realizes his feelings for her and what each defeat he suffers implies.

Nishikata and Takagi have a very healthy relationship of friends who slowly build a very stable bond of something more.

Also, jokes with romantic overtones are very funny as well as deep.

5. Wotakoi ni Koi wa Muzukashii OVA

The secondary couple of Wotakoi focus on Hanako and Kabakura. They had an ova that prioritizes their pre-work relationship. In the chapter, Hana is a kohuai of Kabakura in high school, and it should be noted that it is at this stage of their lives that their romance begins. Later, the relationship of harassing the senpai continues when Hanako becomes kohuai of her boyfriend in the company where they work.

And from there it is that their relationship maintains this vertebra between aggressive and humorous of a senpai-kohuai.

About senpai anime

Remembering that the senpai is a figure of authority is important because we know that Japanese culture is extremely hierarchical, however, the idea of ​​love rebuilds the relationship and generates a new rapprochement between the characters that does not lie or at least distorts the structure with power dynamics.

Thus, This type of anime presents a different dynamic, in which the characters can relate in a “healthier” format from the hierarchical system, And we say it in quotes because the investment of power that could border on rude bullying, it must be mentioned, is not the most pleasant thing either.

Also, hierarchy is a matter of great care in a relationship. However, this anime could definitely take some of the stress out of the day for you.

