The National Center of Meteorology expected today’s weather to be partly cloudy, with an increase in low clouds on the eastern coast, the sea and some western coastal areas, pointing out that temperatures tend to rise slightly.

He pointed out that the winds are northwesterly in the west and east to northeast on the east and north of the country, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active in the west, their speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 35 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Gulf. Arabian and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Saturday’s weather will remain partly cloudy with the continued increase of low clouds on the sea and some western coastal areas, while Sunday’s weather will become humid, with the possibility of light fog forming over some internal areas in the morning, provided that it will be clear to partly cloudy with the appearance of low clouds over some coastal areas.

He stated that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, or up to 30 km / h on the sea, which will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center noted that Monday’s weather will remain humid with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some internal and coastal areas, especially in the west in the morning, becoming clear to partly cloudy, while the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly light to moderate in speed, ranging in speed from 10 to 20 km. / h up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

With regard to the weather next Tuesday, the center expected it to be humid with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some internal and coastal areas, especially westward in the morning, becoming clear to partly cloudy, while the winds will be southeast to northeast, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which remains light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



