A citizen in his forties died, the day before yesterday, in Sharjah, as a result of a run-over accident.

The Director of the Eastern Region Police Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, Colonel Ali Al-Kay Al-Hamoudi, stated that the operations room had received a report stating that a run-over accident had occurred on the public road in the Wadi Al-Helw area in the city of Kalba. as a result of his severe injury. He explained that the investigations showed that the deceased was working in the municipality of Kalba, and while performing his work duties, he stopped his vehicle on the side of the road and got out of it, but he was surprised by a vehicle traveling at high speed that collided with his vehicle and then with him, which exposed him to severe injuries that led to death.

During the interrogation of the culprit, he said that he felt very sleepy, which made him lose control of the vehicle.

Al-Hamoudi stressed the need for drivers to adhere to traffic rules and speed limits on external roads, pointing out the need for the driver to stop in a safe traffic area, in case he feels tired and exhausted, in order to preserve his safety and the safety of road users.