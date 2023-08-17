Montreal (AFP)

Canada’s hopes of competing for the Basketball World Cup title were dealt a big blow, after its star Jamal Murray, who contributed to the Denver Nuggets winning the NBA title, withdrew because he needed time to regain fitness.

Murray averaged 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 10 assists per game, in the final round of the NBA, in which the Denver Nuggets and Serbian star Nikola Jokic defeated the struggling Miami Heat.

However, this final round exhausted Murray, 26, to apologize for not participating in the Basketball World Cup, which starts next week in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

“When I came to training camp, I wanted to discover how my body responded after a long, demanding season, and if I was physically able to compete at the highest level in the World Cup,” said Murray, who returned last season to the Nuggets squad after suffering bitterly with knee injuries.

He added, “After consulting with the medical team and the team, it is clear that I need more time to recover, and I made the difficult decision not to participate in the tournament.”

And he added, “I still dream of representing Canada in the Olympic Games, and I will encourage the team in all its stations.”

In the tournament, which includes 32 teams and starts on the 25th of this month, Canada faces France and Latvia, whose star Christaps Pruzingis also announced his absence due to a foot injury, and Lebanon, in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Canada can qualify for the Paris Olympics next summer, if it is among the first two teams from the American continent in the next World Cup.

In Murray’s absence, Canada can count on the likes of playmaker Shay Gilgios-Alexander “Oklahoma City Thunder” and winger R-J Barrett “New York Knicks”, and the champion and runner-up of each group qualify for the second round.