The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a woman must pay a man 20,000 dirhams as compensation for assaulting him by hitting him in the face. The defendant was criminally convicted and fined 5,000 dirhams, bringing the total amount of judgments resulting from her action to 25,000 dirhams.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against a woman, demanding that she be obligated to pay him an amount of 150,000 dirhams in compensation for the moral and moral damages he suffered. He also demanded that she be obligated to pay fees and expenses, as well as legal fees, and that the ruling include immediate entry into force, indicating that the defendant had assaulted his body’s safety and caused harm to him. The injuries mentioned in the medical report (multiple abrasions on both sides of the face, and multiple wounds), and she was criminally convicted and punished with a fine of 5,000 dirhams, while the defendant submitted a responsive memorandum in which she argued that the case was not permissible to consider due to the precedent in its decision.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that the condition for the inadmissibility of hearing the case is that the two previous and pending lawsuits be unified in subject matter, opponents, and reason, indicating that the present lawsuit is not united in subject matter with the previous lawsuit, as the present lawsuit is filed against the defendant regarding obligating her to compensate for the damage. While the request for compensation in the previous lawsuit was related to the criminal lawsuit, this defense is based on something that is not supported by reality or the law, and the court rules to reject this defense.

Regarding the subject, the court affirmed that the ruling issued in criminal matters has authority in the civil case before the civil courts whenever it has made a necessary decision on the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil cases, and on the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting that what is clear in The documents state that the mistake committed by the defendant was an attack on the plaintiff’s bodily integrity, which means that the mistake on the part of the defendant has been proven and requires compensation, and the elements of tort liability have been met.

The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 20,000 dirhams as compensatory compensation for all the damages she sustained. The defendant had been criminally convicted and fined an amount of 5,000 dirhams, bringing the total amount of the judgments resulting from her action to 25,000 dirhams. The court also obligated her to pay fees and expenses. And attorney's fees.