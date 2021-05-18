ofRaffael Scherer shut down

A skyscraper over 300 meters high has started to swing in China. Scientists rule out an earthquake as the cause.

Shenzhen – In China, a skyscraper made for a spectacular spectacle. Around 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday (May 18), a skyscraper began to wobble like the one in the metropolitan city of Shenzhen in the south of the country AFP reported. With a height of nearly 300 meters, the SEG Plaza building began to move back and forth. According to local media, everyone left the building and the skyscraper was cleared.

On videos of several eyewitnesses who saw the spectacle on the short messages service Weibo published, the swaying can be clearly seen. You can also see hundreds of people running down the street in fear and panic. The skyscraper in the center of the city of Shenzhen with a population of twelve million near Hong Kong was completed in 2000 and, in addition to numerous offices, houses a huge electronics store.

Skyscrapers in China: Earthquake wasn’t the cause of the sway

Employees from the Chinese Civil Protection Agency tried to track down the reason for the wobbling. The measuring stations in Shenzhen were able to rule out an earthquake. The authorities are still looking for the cause. Last year, the Chinese authorities prohibited the construction of buildings more than 500 meters high. Previously, height restrictions were in place in cities like Beijing.

Five of the tallest skyscrapers in the world are in China, including the Shanghai Tower, which, at 632 meters, ranks second in the world. Only the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is higher at 828 meters. In Shenzhen, the Ping An Finance Center, which is 599 meters high, is the fourth tallest skyscraper in the world.

Skyscrapers in China: Buildings collapsing again and again due to disregard of regulations

In China, buildings collapse again and again as a result of hastily completed buildings and disregard of safety regulations. In May last year, 29 people died in the collapse of a five-story quarantine hotel in Quanzhou, southeast China. In 2008, the Sichuan earthquake, killing more than 69,000 people, sparked a debate about poorly built school buildings.