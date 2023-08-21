The hurricane of artificial intelligence (AI) reminds us once again of the need for continuous training, given the growing obsolescence of knowledge, especially in technological fields. What it seems that many of us do not finish assimilating is that it is our own responsibility to update ourselves. Just as with the latest wave of innovation at scale – the metaverse – skeptical voices were raised very soon about the magnitude of the real impact in different sectors and in our own routines, it seems that with AI there is no doubt about its disruptive power. . It is being compared to the printing press and the internet. Of the more than 21,000 million invested in AI since 2014, 11,000 million have been invested in the first three months of 2023. The number of applications is multiplying every day, and newsletters such as AI Tool Report They show us daily the new applications. This time he is serious and now is the time to make decisions. And how do you choose the next skill you need to develop to remain relevant in an environment where AI can substantially transform your work?

For years, among the most demanded skills was the analysis and interpretation of data, the ability to understand how algorithms work, the infrastructure and government of the big data. All of them very relevant to understand and use AI. However, they are not easy to learn or equally relevant to everyone. It is key to know how to choose where we have to focus when investing in improving our professional career in this environment of continuous innovation.

To help navigate the tide of needs re-skilling and upskilling Coursera —the program platform on-line— and the Burning Glass Institute have categorized these in-demand skills based on three variables: the time and effort it takes to acquire that skill, the longevity of the skill, and lastly, the value of the skill expressed in terms of achievable salaries. There are those skills that are called “solid investment”: that is, those that, although they take time to acquire, often generate high salaries and are quite durable: in this category are the skills of digitization (programming in several languages, creating algorithms, big data management, and others), but competencies in project management and risk management also appear. At the other extreme is the category of “strong dividend” skills, that is, those that are reasonably easy to acquire and of high and reasonably lasting value. Here, among others, data analysis and interpretation appear, but also planning and budgeting skills, cost estimation, etc. AI-related skills are in the category of “adaptability” competencies: they are easier to acquire than those that are a “safe investment”; however, they have, to date, a short half-life, but are highly valuable.

What is behind these AI skills? In addition to understanding the basic concepts and technologies behind AI, we find ourselves again with the need to have a minimum comfort with the analysis and interpretation of data, here the essentials of descriptive statistics can take us very far, data management and data-driven decision-making are key competencies. Concepts of risk management and change management (project management as an important part) also reappear.

The good news for the vast majority of readers is that these skills actually have differential value for professionals who are not in the world of technology. The recent investigation of Oxford Internet Institute (F.Stephany et al.) offers an interesting perspective on the value of skills based on the complementarity to those one already has. In general, they have a higher value when they are accompanied by other skills within the domain of specialization of the worker. However, there are two exceptions to this general rule that may be of particular interest to those lifelong learners who are unsure of what they need to learn next: finance and legal skills as well as digital skills have superior value when they are transversal, combined with other more specialized techniques. Obviously, knowing how to budget and analyze the return on investment is highly valuable for finance professionals, but it is differentially more valuable for those who are not specialized in this branch.

Since we are in charge of our own career and not our employer, it is important not only to keep up with the most in-demand skills – this is still sadly not captured in an index or a digital marketplace where we can easily see the skills that are rising and the that go down- Nor is there yet a personalized diagnostic tool that recommends Juan the next skill he needs to develop and Maria recommends the most appropriate one for her based on what he already knows and her future aspirations. It is still a very imperfect market with non-transparent information. In general, when organizations train their employees at a minimum, they usually do well in mandatory compliance issues (compliance) either on issues of interest to the company, not necessarily on issues that promote the employability of the worker. As the Doctor of Education, aeronautical engineer and graduate in Business Sciences Jaime del Rey rightly says, “professional career management, (…) is a personal responsibility that requires analysis and forecasting skills, and in any case implies attention inexcusable of the graduates to their continuous training”. It seems that, AI or not, the thing not to lose is curiosity and the ability to keep learning. Learning to learn is probably the most valuable skill for 28, 38 and even 58 year old workers.

Teresa Martin-RetortilloPresident of Executive Education at IE University.

