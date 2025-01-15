A 62-year-old British skier died this Tuesday morning after losing control of his skis and colliding with another person who was also descending the ‘black slope’ of the Aiguille Rouge (Les Arcs). This was confirmed by the facility’s security director, Philippe Janin, who told AFP that the emergency services could not do anything to save his life.

The brutal collision, reported by the French newspaper Le Figaro, It occurred at 10:30 a.m. this Tuesdaywhen the deceased lost control on his descent and collided with another skier.

Immediately, teams from the Compagnie Républicaine de Sécurité des Alpes (CRS) of Courchevel and an emergency doctor tried to revive the victim. They could do nothing for the victim other than confirm the death.

For his part, the other skier, also British and 35 years old, He suffered a fracture in one of his legs.

Now the authorities are investigating the cause of a death that occurred on one of the most complicated routes of the facility due to its steep slope, the so-called ‘black slopes’ Only suitable for experts in this sport.