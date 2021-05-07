In the United States, a sixth grader brought a pistol to school and shot at two students and one employee of the educational institution. Reported by the Associated Press.

The incident occurred at a high school in Rigby, Idaho on Thursday, May 6. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson during a press conference, the schoolgirl pulled a pistol from her backpack and fired several shots inside and outside the school. One of the teachers managed to disarm the girl and hold her until the police arrived. The students were evacuated to a nearby school.

Two of the injured students are hospitalized, one of them may require surgery, but they may be discharged as early as Friday, May 7th. The injured school employee received medical attention and was discharged. The authorities are investigating the motives of the incident and are trying to find out how the weapon got into the hands of the sixth grader.

