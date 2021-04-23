A six-year-old girl Polina from the village of Kolyvan, Novosibirsk Region, was charged with a debt to pay for utilities in an apartment in which her deceased mother owned a share. After the proceedings, the court did not begin to collect the debt from the child. However, soon the Russian woman was charged a new amount for payment. Writes about this “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

The family learned about the debt in April this year. The company “SibTEK” filed a lawsuit and demanded to pay 26 thousand rubles. The debt was accumulated for paying for heating in the apartment of relatives, the share in which belonged to Polina’s mother. After the death of the woman, the child entered into an inheritance and began to receive bills for payment. As a result, the court canceled the girl’s debt, deciding to collect it from her father. A man must pay 12 thousand rubles.

However, after the meeting, a new receipt from the management company (MC) came to the girl’s name. Employees accrued a debt of one hundred thousand rubles to the heiress. The relatives complained that due to the financial situation they could not pay the amount. The public utilities agreed to conclude an installment plan with the family. “Let them come to us at any time,” the Criminal Code said.

In March, in the village of Zolskaya, Stavropol Territory, a seven-year-old boy was fined for non-payment of utilities. The journalists suggested that those responsible for the calculations made a mistake. The parents decided to appeal the decision on the fine imposed on their son through the court. Representatives of the management company did not comment on the situation.