In Dubna near Moscow, a six-year-old child, riding a cheesecake on the most popular slide among local residents, flew into a tree and lost consciousness, writes “Moscow region today”…

According to eyewitnesses, the boy managed to recover before the ambulance arrived. He was hospitalized in the nearest medical facility. Local residents note that this is not the first such case. People ask to cut down trees on the hill, but the local administration refuses to do this, arguing that this hill is not intended for riding on cheesecakes.

Earlier in the south of Moscow, a boy hit a tree at high speed on a tubing and died. According to preliminary data, a 15-year-old teenager broke his spine as a result of the blow.