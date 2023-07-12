A six-year-old girl has been crushed to death in an elevator at hospital number 18 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

The accident happened on Monday night when the little girl was moved from the apartment to carry out some studies for an apparent case of dengue. Preliminary reports suggest that the elevator began to go up with the doors open when the stretcher on which the girl was transported had not yet fully entered the elevator.

No representative of the IMSS has come out to show their faces after such a tragedy. Through a statement, the agency has regretted what happened, has expressed its condolences and has reiterated its comprehensive support for the minor’s family. In that same document, the health institute has slipped that the maintenance of the elevators is in charge of an external company subcontracted by the IMSS.

The State Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to clarify what happened and establish responsibilities. Hours after the events, the Prosecutor’s Office has announced that it has arrested a man, whose identity and connection to the events have not been revealed.

The IMSS has indicated in the statement that it has made public that the minor received “required and adequate” medical care and that the authorities were immediately notified after the terrible event.

It is not the first time that IMSS hospitals have been associated with all kinds of supply problems and facilities in deplorable conditions. A few months ago, IMSS workers at the General Hospital of Subzone No. 33 in San Andrés Tuxtla, Veracruz, captured with their cell phones how it was flooded by heavy rains and the patients had to be transferred. In April of this year, the Siglo XXI Medical Center in Mexico City, one of the crown jewels of the IMSS in the country, was also at the center of the controversy when a group of doctors had to stop an intervention in the middle of the operating room. because the ceiling was full of a plague of worms that fell on the patient they were operating on.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country