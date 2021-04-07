A six year old girl old fell this Tuesday night from a fifth floor in Puerto Madero and fight for his life at the Pedro de Elizalde Hospital.

The minor’s fall was on a shed located on the first floor, from where Firefighters rescued her of the City and of the Federal Special Rescue Brigade.

The incident occurred on 1,500 Aime Paine Street. in an apartment building.

At the time of being rescued, the girl was alive and unconscious.

The scaffolding on which the six-year-old girl fell in Puerto Madero. Photo Twitter Emergencies BA

As reported by the City Police, once the operation started due to the notice of a passerby who noticed the situation, the girl’s mother was present, who I had left her alone in his home with his ten-year-old brother while he was going to close a supermarket that he owns meters from the place.

She was immobilized and lowered from the shed with ropes and a basket, to later be transferred in a SAME ambulance to the Pedro de Elizalde Hospital, with multiple injuries and life risk.

In the cause of investigation for injuries, the Prosecutor’s Office for Misconduct and Misdemeanors Number 21 intervenes, in charge of Dr. Gaspani and before the Sole Secretary of Dr. Caputo.

