The United States has experienced a new shooting at a school, although this one is completely out of the norm. A six-year-old boy has shot a teacher, causing life-threatening injuries to him at Richneck Elementary School, in Newport News, in the State of Virginia, local police have reported.

The first official communication occurred at 2:45 p.m. local time. Newport News police reported that they were at the scene of a shooting at Richneck Elementary School, but that no students were injured in the incident. “One has been taken to a local hospital. The extent of adult lesions is unknown at this time. There is no longer an active shooter. We are beginning the process to match parents with students. More information will be released when available,” the note ended.

Three hours later, police have updated the information stating that “the suspect has been identified as a six-year-old male student at Richneck Elementary School,” who is in custody. “The victim has been identified as a teacher. The teacher’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The investigation is still ongoing ”, added the police, who later indicated that his condition had improved during the afternoon.

The call to the police occurred around 2:00 p.m. After the shooting, the teachers have grouped the children in the gym and have been entertaining them while their parents arrived, frightened by what happened. The police have been deployed at the school. Before authorities expanded on the information, Steve Drew, the city’s police chief, said it was not “a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” although he added that the shooting was not an accident, according to statements collected by Associated Press.

The type of pistol the child was carrying and the circumstances in which he managed to take it to school have not been disclosed for now.

Richneck Elementary School has 558 students in the current school year who study from kindergarten to fifth, according to the Virginia Department of Education website. Those responsible for the school have announced that classes are suspended at school for Monday.

Newport News is a city of about 185,000 in southeastern Virginia known for its US Navy shipyards.

