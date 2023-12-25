Wink News: Spirit Airlines sent a six-year-old passenger to the wrong city

The American airline Spirit Airlines sent a six-year-old passenger to the wrong city in the United States and scared his family. The portal reports this Wink News.

According to the source, the boy named Casper was traveling on an airplane for the first time and was flying without his parents, who used the service of accompanying children on board the plane. He was supposed to arrive from Philadelphia to Fort Myers, where his grandmother was waiting for him, but she did not find him at the airport at the right time.

It turned out that due to the fault of the carrier, the boy ended up in the city of Orlando. The grandmother had to travel 250 kilometers to be reunited with her child. The woman admitted that it was one of the most terrible events in her life.

“Tell me how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did this happen? Was he pulled from the plane? The flight attendant let him go alone? Did he get on the wrong plane himself?” – she was indignant. It is clarified that Spirit Airlines apologized for the incident and promised to compensate the losses of Casper's family. She also began an investigation into what happened.

