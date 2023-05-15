A six-year-old boy has died in the early hours of Sunday to Monday in Granada, as a result of the fire that occurred in the house where he slept with his mother, who was seriously injured. According to a local police spokesperson, after 3:15 a.m. they received a warning for several deflagrations ―sudden fire without explosion― that quickly spread through the terrace of the house, on the third floor of a block of flats. According to this same source, it is a block of flats in which, above all, older people live, who had to be taken out onto the street due to the enormous virulence of the flames. The flames forced the eviction of 40 residents, who have already returned to their homes. The flat that burned down is located in a five-story block next to another very similar building. The first indications point to a gas explosion as the possible cause of the flames, according to firefighters.

The events occurred on the third floor of a residential block on Circunvalación Encina street, in the La Chana neighborhood. The first notice was given by the neighbors, who have reported “flames and various explosions”, according to the 112 Emergency service. Agents of the Local and National Police have managed to rescue the mother and evacuate about 40 residents. In a video broadcast by the Local Police through Twitter, a very intense and violent fire is perceived in the room that overlooks the balcony of that house. In fact, after a few minutes, you can see how fireballs fall from that balcony to the house just below.

Gustavo Molino, spokesman for the Fire Department, explained to this newspaper that the explosion occurred when the mother and son got up to go to the bathroom. When the light was turned on, the gas that had apparently been coming out of at least one of the kitchen burners for hours exploded. The shock wave from the explosion impacted mother and son in its path, throwing them a few meters. The boy died at the scene and the mother is severely burned.

The spokesman added in statements to Efe that, upon arrival at the damaged home, they found the already deceased child and his mother with “important” burns, so the first action was to rescue both of them, who were the only people who was in the house at the time. “We could not minimize anything, we limited ourselves to finishing extinguishing the fire, rescuing these people and evacuating the smoke”, explained the spokesman. The firefighters have taken very little time to control the fire because, explains his spokeswoman, in these cases “combustion is especially violent and rapid, because it consumes fuel (gas) very quickly. We have arrived seven minutes after the warning and most of the fire was consumed and there was mostly heat and a lot of smoke ”, he detailed. A while later, around 4.15 in the morning, they have given the fire off. Approximately a quarter of an hour later, a judicial commission has gone to the place to certify the removal of the body of the child deceased.

The mother has been transferred to the Granada Traumatology Hospital with burns all over her body. Her prognosis is serious. An elderly person has also been taken to a hospital for preventive care and an agent has been assisted due to burns on one hand.

The fire has caused damage to the house and surrounding areas, such as broken glass in corridor windows and nearby flats due to the deflagration. The mayor of the city, Francisco Cuenca, has assured that there has been no structural damage to the building. Her mother, explained the councilor, was being cared for by the City Council’s social services that helped her “regularly”. According to the mayor, the woman was not immersed in an eviction process, but there was “an administrative matter”, she said, due to “non-payment of a few months’ rent.” Cuenca has described the situation that the woman was going through as “delicate from the social point of view.”