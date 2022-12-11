A group of people wait in the street, after the earthquake in Mexico City. HENRY ROMERO (REUTERS)

An earthquake of six degrees of magnitude has shaken this Sunday part of the south and center of Mexico around 8:31 in the morning. The epicenter was in Técpan, in the State of Guerrero, but the anti-seismic alarms went off in Mexico City, where the slight movement was felt in some colonies. The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of the capital has reported that so far no incidents have been recorded due to the earthquake. “We have established communication with the Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Units of the City Halls; No incidents are reported due to the earthquake registered this morning. We are still pending ”, the agency has published on its Twitter account.

The city’s transportation systems paralyzed the service for a few minutes, in order to check if they had been affected. Rosario Castro, the director of the Metrobús, reported: “After activating the security protocols due to the seismic alert and not detecting any affectation, Metrobus service resumes in all corridors.” The Metro also announced that they were returning to normal after reviewing the operational lines. “All stations are offering service and operating normally,” they reported on social networks.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was one of the first to report on the issue. “The first report is that it trembled on the Costa Grande de Guerrero, in Técpan, magnitude 6. The Civil Protection plan is being applied. We will report soon,” the president shared on Twitter. The head of government of the city, Claudia Sheinbaum, also reported that after making an overflight of security helicopters in the capital “no damage was reported.”

