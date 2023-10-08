“The warm-up will be in Paraguay, the anthems will be sung in Uruguay, first half in Argentina, second in Portugal, extra in Morocco and penalties in Spain…” Reiner, a Honduran colleague, humorously x-rayed what the 2030 World Cup will be like. A six-headed monster , although with a European body. More than 50% of the development will take place in Spain and another 25% in Portugal.

(You may be interested in: Alert in the Colombian National Team for another injured squad)

The FIFA executive council He dropped a bomb on the football universe on Wednesday: the 2030 World Cup will be played in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, although there will be three opening matches in South America, as a tribute to the fact that the World Cups were born here. Those three games will be in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. Only three, the remaining 101 will take place in European and African territory. That is why the Madrid sports club As headlined its entire page “The 2030 World Cup is for Spain!”

Although the information is brief and extraordinarily confusing (FIFA has to read the statements three times), it can be concluded without a doubt that the Spain-Portugal-Morocco bid won the election and won the 2030 World Cup over the South American bid, which It was Uruguay-Argentina-Paraguay-Chile. And that in 2034 it will be in Asia or Oceania. We put all our chips in Saudi Arabia. A decisive move was that Spain and Portugal agreed to share headquarters with Morocco. It happens that the homeland of Mohamed V had already had six candidatures rejected: 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2018 and 2026. FIFA was already feeling uncomfortable and it is very possible that it asked Spain to admit Morocco (the relations between the two are historically tense due to the Hispanic enclaves on Moroccan soil). With that requirement they would have the World Cup. The football matrix got rid of the problem of rejecting the Muslim country for the seventh time. And, in the process, he elegantly got rid of Africa. For many years the black continent will not claim to be host.

The big con that the Iberian candidacy faced was that Russia 2018 is very fresh among the host countries, and due to the principle of rotation of the venues, Europe had to wait several years to host the competition. However, Russia is not exactly Europe for countries near the Greenwich Meridian. They don’t consider it theirs. Neither does FIFA. Now he says that in 2034 “due to the principle of rotation they must be Asia or Oceania.” But to choose Spain and Portugal he ignored this principle.

South America presented its candidacy long before everyone else. In 2005, the Uruguayan president Tabaré Vázquez conveyed the idea to Joseph Blatter: that, as 2030 approached, it was fair that the tournament be held in Uruguay given that it would be 100 years since the first World Cup. And it would be good to co-organize it with Argentina since the two people from the River Plate were finalists in that first edition. Also, because Uruguay, obviously, cannot organize such an event alone. But as soon as the aspiration of Spain and Portugal was presented, it became clear that it was going to be difficult for our continent to fulfill that dream. They have a higher reality. Just to say that, in a few months, when it is finished, the Santiago Bernabeu It will be the most lavish stadium in the world. He Camp Nou It will be reopened by the end of 2024, Athletic de Bilbao and Real Sociedad are new, Atlético de Madrid debuted the fantastic Metropolitano in 2017. Even Espanyol has a very modern coliseum that was awarded Best World Stadium in 2010. Our modest fields are far from that.

(Also read: Colombia National Team: last minute change, a starter comes out and there is a new one called up)

Argentina does not have a dollar in the Central Bank. Any president who committed to spending 10 billion on a World Cup could expose himself to a lynching. And that, even taking into account the overflowing passion of Argentines for this game. They wouldn’t forgive him. Let’s take another example: how will citizens in Uruguay react when it becomes known that in order to host a single World Cup match the country is spending 50 million dollars to remodel the Centennial…? Why invest a fortune in refurbishing a stadium that hardly has any use anymore…? Peñarol built its excellent new coliseum and Nacional remodeled its Central Park. They no longer play in the mythical Centenario. Wasting tens of millions on a cement totem…?

And it’s not just the scenarios, there are a thousand requirements to meet, all at a very high cost: preparing airports, training centers, transportation, roads, hospitals, hotels, communications, security, press rooms… Brazil 2014 took on the Government of Dilma Rousseff 15 billion dollars. An obscene figure in South America, even for four countries together. Because the combo was Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile. But Chile was unexpectedly lowered, which is why the Chilean media has been roaring from the first minute the news became known. “Conmebol trashed us,” headlined the newspaper La Cuarta. The target is the head of the Federation, Pablo Milad. “They put him to sleep,” they shout in chorus in Chile from Arica to Puerto Montt.

In Santiago, the news was received as a real bomb. Christian González, from La Tercera, writes: “In the run-up to the decision, the leading role that Chile had taken in the candidacy even stood out. For this month, in fact, a broad meeting was scheduled to take place between the representatives of the federations of the four countries that shared the candidacy, taking advantage of the Pan American Games. At the meeting, which would take place in La Moneda, the participation of President Gabriel Boric was committed.”

Centenario Stadium, in Uruguay. Photo: Nicolas GARCIA. AFP

Why so much obfuscation…? Because by hosting a single match, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay are automatically classified for the championship. They should not suffer the Qualifiers, Chile will. Anger multiplies when Paraguay is mentioned. “Uruguay and Argentina come in and pass, they played the final in 1930, but what the hell does Paraguay play…? “They put him through the window,” they protest in the seven remaining countries. And how many places will the continent have…? In addition to the three named, it will have another 3 fixed places and possibly two playoffs. So, in the best case scenario, I would classify 8 teams out of ten.

The joint organizations began in 2002, with Japan and South Korea. Why did these two political enemies share the World Cup…? João Havelange was still president of FIFA in 1996. He had promised the tournament to Japan, as had his general secretary Sepp Blatter, and Japan set out to build monumental stadiums. But, before the vote – on May 31, 1996 – they polled the members of the Executive Committee and, to their astonishment, they realized that South Korea was clearly winning, which is why they anticipated and offered Dr. Chung Mong- joon, president of the Korean Association and owner of Hyundai Motors, share the headquarters and avoid the risk of votes. Reluctantly, Mong-joon accepted and the World Cup was perfect, although there was never a real desire for unity in the company. Korea and Japan wanted the Cup alone.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will be the first local trinomial in 2026. And in 2030 it will go to six nations, although three of them will receive a single match. The concept of a “compact World Cup”, which FIFA boasted about in Qatar 2022, that is, everything in a city with hundreds of thousands of tourist-fans fraternizing, was completely distorted.

You have to be very happy. If I am from South America and FIFA tells me “organize the World Cup”, I would be shocked. We are good with the ball, but economically, politically and socially we are in B. Let’s celebrate that they gave it to others. And let’s enjoy those three games.

last tango

JORGE BARRAZA

For the time

@JorgeBarrazaOK

More sports news

-Davinson Sánchez, motivated for the National Team: see his first goal with Galatasaray

-Gerard Piqué, get ready: Shakira and Bizarrap would have a second round