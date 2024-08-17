How many games have been released for the current-gen consoles, namely PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S? Not many, to be honest, even though it’s been just under four years since the start of the ninth generation. The user LeGamer took stock of the situation, opening a page on Backloggd to show that we are facing a an anomalous generation compared to the past .

Few but good?

Now it is fair to point out that by games for the latest generation consoles LeGamer meant all those titles that do not have, have not had and will not have versions for the consoles of the previous generation. So All titles that also have PS4 and Xbox One versions have been excluded.

Furthermore The list also includes games only announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X and Sbut not yet released, like Marvel’s Wolverine for PS5 or Avowed for Xbox Series X and S. Some may never even be released, like Prison Architect 2, given the problems of the development team.

That said, in total we have only 121 games released or coming out exclusively for current-gen consoles, which drops below 100 if we remove the games that have not yet arrived on the market at the time of writing this news. Some are imminent, like Black Myth Wukong, while others who knows when we will see them, like Perfect Dark.

In short, we are talking about a weak generation in terms of the quantity of releases, with the old one still holding out, in a generational change that has lasted longer than in the past. It should also be noted that among the games listed there are remakes and remastersd, which brings the overall figure even lower, if we wanted to consider only truly new games.