With a possible rupture of economic ties with China, the European Union faces serious consequences. On June 28, Izvestia was told about this by the chairman of the board of the Russian-Chinese Law Society, Alexander Molotnikov.

Earlier in the day, Hungarian Foreign and Economic Relations Minister Péter Szijjártó, speaking at an international economic forum in Tianjin, China, said the EU would commit economic suicide if it stopped cooperating with China.

“The fact is that the European market was one of the key markets for Chinese products. This is the first. The second point is that many European companies one way or another brought their enterprises to the Chinese market, that is, production was carried out precisely in China. And if now suddenly abruptly interrupt the relationship, of course, this will negatively affect the EU market, ”the expert said.

At the same time, Molotnikov noted that the “suicide” that Szijjarto said would not happen, but serious economic consequences for the EU are inevitable.

On May 12, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the EU’s trade relations with China unbalanced. He also pointed out that the EU has two strategic security problems with China: Taiwan and the conflict in Ukraine.

At the same time, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock spoke out against the severance of economic ties between the European Union and China. However, she also urged not to forget that the EU countries must first of all develop close cooperation with each other.

At the end of March, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the economy and security of the EU would depend on the quality of relations with China. At the same time, she emphasized that the decisive factor that will determine the future of EU relations with China will be how Beijing responds to the Ukrainian crisis.