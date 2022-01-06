From the hand of director Wesley Verástegui, A singular romance it will finally reach the screening rooms. Described as a romantic comedy, its plot stars the actress Javiera Arnillas with the singer and Laura León impersonator in Yo Soy, Marina Kapoor.

Thus, it is not only one of the first Peruvian films to reach local cinema in 2022, but it is also emerging to be a laudable alternative for the inclusion of the LGTBI community, as it is one of the few bets in the industry. Peruvian film that features two trans women in lead roles. Next, we tell you more details about the tape.

A singular romance has Javiera Arnillas and Marina Kapoor as its protagonists. Photo: V&R Films

YOU CAN SEE: Sing 2 via online: in which streaming will the animated film with Chayanne be seen?

When does A Singular Romance premiere?

A singular romance has its premiere scheduled for this Thursday, January 6 , thanks to the intervention of the Directorate of Audiovisual, Phonography and New Media of the Ministry of Culture of Peru (DAFO) and V&R Films.

For now, the feature film will be available at Cinemark gamarra, according to Arnillas commented on his official account on Instagram. In that sense, the model used the social network to ask for the support of her loyal fans so that more chains of cinemas can project the hilarious comedy that she stars in.

“Attention: Guys, we need your help to fill the pre-sale for the premiere of A singular romance 💕in the Cinemark Gamarra room! Only in this way can we expand to more theaters and cinemas🍿 Support us by buying your tickets and attending the premiere tomorrow💪🏽 ”, it is written in the publication.

Javiera Arnillas requests support for the premiere of A singular romance. Photo: Instagram/@lajavi.arnillas

YOU CAN SEE: Rebel on Netflix: how to watch the long-awaited reboot of the RBD series online?

What is A Singular Romance about?

The story of A Singular Romance begins with a young conservative who, by chance in life, meets a former sex worker without imagining that they would both fall in love that same day.

Ignoring the past and the secrets that each one keeps, both turn this love affair into a battle of fear and revelations, where the heart will be affected and there will be no chances of winning.

A singular romance is not only to laugh, its plot also seeks to offer the public a vision of the cruel reality that the trans community must face in a society that is used to discriminating; also, show that we are all equal and have the same right to love whoever we want.