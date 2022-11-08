A man in New York buys a ticket for the Powerball drawing. BRENDAN MCDERMID (REUTERS)

A single winner has won this Tuesday the highest prize in the Powerball draw in California (United States): 2,040 million dollars (a practically identical amount of euros). The lottery jackpot, which is played in all the states and territories of the North American country, had risen to figures never seen before after in the last 40 draws no one matched the five numbers and the extra of the “ball”, which supposes the cherry.

The California Lottery Administration (the most populous state) announced on its Twitter account that the ticket that matched all six numbers was sold in an Altadena establishment, and it is the first time that a person has won more than 1,000 million thanks to gambling throughout its territory. . The probability of winning the top prize, matching all six numbers, is only one in 292.2 million. For comparison, the chance of being struck by lightning is one in a million, according to US health authorities.

More information

This Tuesday’s draw has been special: the draw should have been carried out almost 24 hours before, but a technical failure in one of the States had forced it to be delayed until this morning, with which the jackpot increased, exceeding 2,000 million in just a few hours.

Despite the spectacular figure, the winner will only receive 930 million – after various fees and taxes – if he decides to collect his prize in one go. If he splits it into annual payments over 29 years, instead, he could collect it in full. Most of the winners opt for this second way.

The last time someone matched all six Powerball numbers was on August 3, when a lucky person who bought the ticket in Pennsylvania took 206.9 million dollars, but his historical prize before now was in 2016, when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee split $1.586 million.