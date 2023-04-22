In a randomized controlled trial of 2,275 women in Kenya, researchers found that even after 18 months, the bivalent vaccine was 97.5 percent effective against two strains of HPV.

The study also found that the vaccine is 97.5 percent effective against two strains of HPV.

The non-equivalent vaccine was 89 percent effective against 7 strains of human papillomavirus, so even if women tested positive for one strain of the virus, the vaccine protects them from other strains of it..

“The efficacy of a single dose was similar to multiple doses,” said Rowan Barnabas, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The results were published in a journal NEJM Evidence It was also presented at the 35th International HPV Conference in Washington this week.

“These findings are a game-changer that may significantly reduce the incidence of cervical cancer, which is attributable to HPV,” said Sam Kariuki, acting director general at the Kenya Institute of Medical Research, where the study was conducted.

“(The results) put single-dose HPV vaccination as a high-value, high-impact public health intervention within our reach,” he continued.

However, the researchers said more studies are needed to test how long the vaccine will last.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines are a powerful tool for reducing cervical cancer, which kills a woman every two minutes worldwide.

Currently, only 15 percent of women worldwide are vaccinated against HPV.

The World Health Organization aims to vaccinate 90 percent of 15-year-old girls against the virus by 2030.