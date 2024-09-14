Climate change is, without a doubt, one of the greatest challenges we face as a society and public transport is one of the most powerful antidotes to fight against it. That is why, during Mobility Week, which begins this Monday, we at Greenpeace want to put the spotlight on this.

Around 30.7% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Spain come from the transport and mobility sector. This percentage continues to grow. The intensive use of private cars, powered by fossil fuels, is one of the main causes of these emissions. In fact, 28.4% of total GHGs come from road transport. In addition, transport consumes 39% of the country’s final energy and most of this energy comes from oil, which we import in its entirety. This is the magnitude of the problem we face and it is necessary to address it. Therefore, if we want to achieve climate neutrality goals as soon as possible, decarbonisation of transport is key.

A few days ago, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, said “more public transport and fewer Lamborghinis”. We agree, but how do we do it? Public transport, when it is affordable and well organised, has a direct impact on people’s lives and on the planet. A good transport system reduces greenhouse gas emissions, decreases traffic congestion, improves air quality and, therefore, people’s health. But it also saves time and money for those who use it and for the system, and improves job and study opportunities. Affordable, accessible, safe, connected and climate-friendly mobility must be a right.

The current discounts have been a good pilot experience that has worked. The number of people using the Public transport continues to grow. Now, steps need to be taken to make public transport affordable, more intuitive and easier to use on a permanent basis.

That is why Greenpeace is calling for the implementation of a single transport pass, which we have called T-CarryThis single pass would allow users to access all modes of public transport (buses, trains, trams, metros, bikes, etc.) throughout the State, with a flat rate (which could range from 30 to 49 euros per month), facilitating interoperability between the different systems and eliminating tariff and administrative barriers between regions and communities. This would not only encourage greater adoption of public transport, but would also facilitate travel in a country where cars are still the mainstay outside the big cities.

A survey we conducted a few days ago makes it clear: 75% of those surveyed consider that it would be “very useful” to facilitate their travels and increase the use of public transport. With a single transport pass at an affordable price, users and users can know the price in advance and permanently. It is necessary to have a guaranteed price to generate security for people, as well as the ability to plan their family economy, of which the expense in transport can represent up to a million euros. 12% of the family budgetthe third most important expense.

Sustainable income

In addition, the affordable single ticket would generate sustainable income for the maintenance and improvement of the system. Public transport requires constant investment to increase the offer, improve the quality of service, increase frequencies, digitalise platforms and ensure interoperability. By having a subscription system, citizens pay an affordable flat rate that allows public administrations to improve the offer and quality of service.

The objective should be to coordinate the different modes of transport and move towards an interoperable network that promotes intermodality. [usar varios medios de transporte en el mismo trayecto] and allows us to move easily throughout the country, using different means without complications. And no, it is not impossible, it is already a reality in countries such as Austria and Germany, where the elimination of administrative barriers, the ease of planning journeys and accessibility for all social groups have been key elements in its success.

On the other hand, subsidies for the most polluting modes of transport must be eliminated. For example, Spain lost more than 4 billion euros in revenue in 2022 due to tax breaks enjoyed by the aviation sector. As always, a combination of push and pull measures is needed for the subsidy to have a greater impact on climate protection. The two go hand in hand.

Herein European Mobility WeekOur proposal is clear: we need a single public transport pass for all people. Substantial improvement in the quality and supply of public transport, increasing frequencies, improving punctuality, travel time and reliability are essential for citizens to perceive public transport as a viable alternative to private cars and to ensure that less polluting modes are used. People are asking for it, the data supports it, and other countries are already doing it. Now is the time to turn words into actions and guarantee sustainable mobility for all people, because good public transport gives us life.