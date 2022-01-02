The Real Madrid played today his first game of the year 2022 against him Getafe. A game in which those of Ancelotti came out asleep and paid dearly, with the second league loss of the season thanks to the early goal by Unal (1-0)
These have been the only success and the four errors of the white set:
SUCCESS
Modric and Marcelo, of the unremarkable in today’s afternoon
I put this as a hit because still get 5 mistakes in today’s defeat is excessive. It was not the best game not far from whites, but it wasn’t a catastrophe either. From my point of view, the most prominent were Modric in the first part and Marcelo in the second.
The Croatian began to carburetting from Getafe’s goal, paradoxically. He had the two clearest chances of the whites but a hair was missing in both. Marcelo entered the second half to play almost as extreme and the truth is that was one of the most willful and successful. In fact, Damian had a chance to be awarded a penalty for a of course grab the Brazilian … but not enough.
MISTAKES
Militao initial disaster
Militao is in the best moment of his career. However, the mistake he made today as soon as the game started He remembered his worst days, in his first year and a half at Real Madrid.
In a play without pressure, He got messed up, fell asleep and Unal won the ball when he was the last man. Beat a Courtois who was sold to complicate him meeting the whites. Just two minutes later, almost it is repeated with another similar error from Alaba.
A Madrid tied up in attack
After the initial goal, the Real Madrid tried to react for 15 minutes. The best two Modric had occasions. In one a fantastic Soria answered and in another he ran into with the stringer after a good team move.
Since then, the whites had a lot of possession of the ball but it cost them a lot to find spaces and generated few occasions. That cost them an unexpected defeat that can squeeze the league a lot.
No bellows at the end of the meeting
Partly by the incredible order of Getafe (he has only 1 goal against in the last 5 games) and due to physical fatigue, Real Madrid was not able to generate hardly any danger in the final stretch of the game.
Soria hardly suffered in the second part, and the only stop he had to make was to a nice shot of Casemiro. Something that white people have to improvee face the key games. To begin with, the Spanish Super Cup and with it the first title disputed of the year.
Real Madrid fail again in an easy game
Watch out for the matches in which the Real Madrid have not won this season: Levante (3-3) and Cádiz (0-0), both on the decline, Villarreal (0-0) and Osasuna (0-0), at home and away of his best level, Espanyol (2-1) and Sheriff Tiraspol (1-2).
Today’s defeat adds to this list of unexpected punctures. Whites have lost points where they least expected it, against rivals who are locked in defense and who find it difficult to find solutions. These Points at the end can cost the title.
