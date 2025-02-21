02/21/2025



Updated at 9:13 p.m.





In ‘First Dates’ The important thing is not how an appointment begins, but how it ends. María José and Francisco They set a good example of this during their encounter at the Cuatro Amor Restaurant. She did not stop putting her suitor during the first part of the evening. The opposite of him, who was pleasantly surprised to meet her. But as in a background, the single with his lip managed to put it in his pocket.

María José, a retired crupier from the port of Santa María (Cádiz), refused to reveal her years to the team of ‘First Dates’“No one cares about the age I have,” he said. And it’s not because he is ashamed. In fact, she feels proud, because “I would like to be many people like me.” The one he had retained, and the single was a beauty queen of his people. The suitors still accumulate, but none meets what she wants, “an authentic, noble, sincere, fun and zero jealous man,” who also shares his passion for dance, flamenco and the countryside.

Carlos Sobera He introduced him to Francisco (67), a businessman from Torremolinos (Málaga) who appeared as “a vividor.” But in the good sense of the word, “not to be a gulf.” Upon his arrival at the restaurant, the man noted, which he put on alert to María José. «You see that it has a lot of palique. I don’t like men with such prominence, because then they are all problems, ”he said. When they greeted themselves, the bachelor’s impression did not improve. «My mother. What is this? For the age he is, I was very informal … it hit me a little, ”he said to the program cameras. Francisco, on the other hand, assured that he had loved him. «She is a wonderful woman. Beautiful, elegant … you have succeeded ».

María José changes his mind about Francisco

Once at the table, they shared the most significant details of their lives. Francisco He put her up to date with her sentimental situation, telling that she had been separated from her wife for more than 20 years. Although he has not wasting time and since then he has had “many friends.”









Francisco also revealed a curious anecdote about his profession. «In Malaga I am Paco Sánchez. I am well known in Torremolinos. I am a real estate property agent. In Marbella, I made the famous house of Encarna Sánchez that later we sold Antonio Banderas»He confessed. María José He thought he should be a smart guy. However, he began to suspect that he had not found a woman. «And with all the friends he has, hasn’t he found any? It has collided. I don’t trust. For me this is very rare, ”he said. «I have never had couple couple problems. I am looking for a woman to settle her head, ”explained the Malaga in this regard.

The final decision of the single



The opinion of María José on Francisco He began to change from that moment. The Gaditana wanted to know if she likes to go to Rocío and he said that she had only been “because I have not had who to go, how do you have someone you do not get me with hot water.” Little by little the single was giving gutter that his suitor “was a rattlesnake,” and was interested. “I don’t want a bitm by my side,” he added.

In the reserved, Francisco He gave everything to the rhythm of Sevillanas to please his appointment and dedicated a poetry, which finished demolishing the walls of the single. When inviting her to dinner, she did not close the doors to more plans, under the pretext that one owed her, already in the port or in Torremolinos.

Although the first impression that caused him was not the best, María José Francisco’s ‘yes’ corresponded to a second appointment. For now, they left together ‘First Dates’ “To burn Madrid.”