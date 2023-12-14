A single operator for the construction of private houses may appear in Russia. Such a proposal was sent to the Ministry of Construction by the public council under the department.

The new structure will centrally resolve issues of integrated development in cities, planning housing and communal services networks, roads and other infrastructure, and allocate land. We are talking about preparing projects for the development of individual housing construction (IHC), allocating plots for them, Konstantin Porotsky, head of the expert council of the commission on individual housing construction, managing partner of the Omakulma Group of Companies, told Izvestia.

Developers of low-rise villages will contact the operator. And regions in need are offered subsidies under special programs.

Today in the country there is no model for creating and launching the integrated development of individual housing construction territories, said Konstantin Porotsky.

“We are experiencing difficulties in finding quality sites and transferring them for construction from municipalities. There are still too many bureaucratic obstacles, and establishing communications, for example, is also a very complicated process,” Maxim Lazovsky, owner of the Lazovsky House construction company, told Izvestia.

The proposals can solve these problems, says Alexander Yakubovsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services.

