Manchester City succeeded in winning the Premier League and the FA Cup, as it has only one step left to achieve the historic treble.

Halland had a prominent role during City’s career this season, after joining from Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of the season, where he scored 12 goals in the Champions League, and 36 goals in the English Premier League.

Since the confrontation with Leeds United on May 6 until the Champions League final, Haaland has scored only one goal, as Manchester City played 5 league matches, the FA Cup final match against Manchester United, and the two matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

Haaland’s only goal came a month ago, against Everton in the 36th round.

Haaland played 6 games out of a total of eight in the last month, starting, while he sat on the bench against Brentford, and came on as a substitute in the last 16 minutes against Chelsea.

Haaland has not missed scoring since the beginning of the season throughout that period, and hopes to return to score against Inter Milan in the Champions League final, and lead his team to crown the treble.

Haaland’s hopes will clash with Inter Milan’s defense, who managed to score 8 clean sheets out of 12 Champions League matches this year.

But what supports Haaland is that the Inter defense received 10 goals during the other 4 matches, with 4 goals from Bayern, “two losses,” and 3 goals from Benfica, and the same number from Barcelona, ​​“a 3-3 draw.”

Halland played throughout his career against Italian teams 4 times in the Champions League during his play for Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, with 3 confrontations against Napoli, and a confrontation against Lazio, during which he scored 4 goals, a goal against Inter, his final rival, and 3 goals against Napoli, but he did not win. in any of these encounters.