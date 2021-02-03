A study by American scientists from the Icanh School of Medicine at Mount Sinai maintains that people who have already been infected with covid and who are inoculated for the first time develop an immunity equivalent or even superior to uninfected patients who have received the two mandatory vaccines.

In the research, which has been published in the last hours, a total of 109 volunteers participated, of which 41 had already passed the disease. All the patients who had suffered the coronavirus with the first of the doses developed a high volume of antibodies in the days after injection. In some cases, they produced up to 10 and 20 times more antibodies than people without a history of the virus who received the two regulated doses. In addition, people who had not experienced the disease before took longer to develop these antibodies after the second inoculation, with an average of twelve days.

The research also pointed out that those previously infected reported more frequently fatigue, headache, chills, fever, and muscle pain and articulate after receiving the first injection of the vaccine compared to those who had not been infected before.

“Very preliminary”



This study – warn the Health experts – is still “very preliminary” and needs confirmation with much more extensive investigations to be able to exclude people already infected from the second dose. In addition, Mount Sinai research refers exclusively to messenger RNA vaccines (such as Pfizer or Moderna) but not to the rest of prophylaxis that other technologies use to neutralize the virus.

Be that as it may, and in the face of supply problems, at the end of January the Ministry of Health, in its review of its vaccination strategy, recommended to the communities postpone the second dose to toilets who had already been infected, claiming that studies suggested that his immunity could be extended naturally for at least six months.

People already infected, according to the Executive’s vaccination plan, they would be in the last of the fifteen groups into which the population has been divided, even behind the youngest. Thus, if it were authorized to inoculate a single dose to this group of infected, the acceleration of the campaign would not occur until the final stretch of the campaign.