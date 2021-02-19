An Israeli study published in the scientific journal ‘The Lancet’ has shown that a single injection of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is 85% effective in preventing symptomatic disease between 15 and 28 days after its management.

The study, conducted by the Israeli government-owned Sheba Medical Center, also found a 75% percent reduction in all covid-19 infections, symptomatic or asymptomatic, after the first injection.

The data used was collected from the 9,109 health workers at this health center, who began their vaccination process on December 19. ‘This is the first study to evaluate the efficacy of a single dose of vaccine under real-world conditions and shows early efficacy, even before the second dose was administered,’ explains Professor Eyal Leshem, Director of the Center for Traveler Medicine and Tropical Sheba Diseases and one of the study authors.

As of January 24, 2021, of the 9,109 eligible staff members, 7,214 (79%) had received a first dose and 6,037 (66%) had received the second dose. Up to 5,505 (91%) fully vaccinated healthcare workers received the second dose on days 21 or 22 after the first dose.

Overall, there were 170 SARS-CoV-2 infections among healthcare providers in the period from December 19, 2020 to January 24, 2021, of which 99 (58%) reported symptoms and were designated as cases of covid-19. Of the 170 healthcare workers who became infected, 89 (52%) were unvaccinated, 78 (46%) tested positive after the first dose, and three (2%) tested positive after the second dose.