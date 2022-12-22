Director Smantser: a simulator “Basket” was created in Russia to train drone operators

Russia has created a universal simulator “Korzina” for training drone operators in targeted bombing, reconnaissance and adjustment of artillery fire, said Anatoly Smantser, director of development at ALFA Target Center, where the simulator was developed. This is reported RIA News.

According to Smantser, the simulator allows training specialists for three types of tasks: reconnaissance and detection, target designation and adjustment of artillery fire, and engagement of ground targets with a combat payload.

The simulator allows you to create various tactical situations on an unprepared area of ​​up to three square kilometers, to simulate exercises regardless of the terrain and time of day. It is noted that the “Basket” has an autonomy of the elements over 12 hours, as well as an open architecture of the complex, which allows further expanding the functionality of the simulator.

In November, as part of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) worked out the first unmanned reconnaissance-strike system (RUS), which ensures high efficiency in destroying military targets.