It is no secret that the real estate sector does not like the rent price controls that the Government promised to implement this legislature. The development of the future housing law, which the Government wants to take to the Council of Ministers this month, has given new vigor to complaints against a measure that its detractors describe (among many other things) as “counterproductive.” In order to demonstrate the erroneousness of the measure, Agencia Negotiadora del Alquiler (a rental brokerage company) publishes a curious drill this Tuesday. The study compares the prices of some real contracts with the prices reflected by the State System of Housing Rental Indices, the official statistic launched by the Ministry of Transport last summer and on which, in theory, the caps should be based. of rent.

“If right now the Government wanted to intervene in rental income and had to use this Index, most rents would rise a lot in price and tenants would have to endure increases of between 40 euros and 300 euros,” says Manuel Romillo, executive director of the Rent Negotiating Agency. The comparison must be taken with caution, because nobody knows for sure how price control would be enabled: in the legislative pact between United Podemos and PSOE the official index was mentioned, but only as a reference for communities or municipalities, which would be those that could ultimately declare stressed areas and impose caps on them. But what the study does clearly reveal is one of the shortcomings of the official statistics: this takes income statements as the main reference, so right now it reflects prices from 2018. And the next update will be made with data from 2019 , a time too long ago for a market like the rental market in times of pandemic.

Of the 29 homes that the Rental Negotiating Agency has selected – all rented last January in Madrid and its metropolitan area – in 23 cases the rents of the contracts are below the average collected by the price index in their area. This means that, taking this data as a reference, the rents of these properties would be between 10 euros and 890 euros per month more expensive. This last case is an extreme example, since it is a chalet in the town of Boadilla del Monte (a wealthy municipality in the metropolitan area of ​​the capital) that has 3 bedrooms and has been rented for 1,450 euros. At the average price per square meter in the official statistics, its owner would ask for 2,340 euros. For the authors, this shows that not even with information from the census section (the level to which the official index descends) is it possible to capture the unique characteristics of each property, such as its state of conservation.

As the price control measures usually include corrective factors to try to correct these anomalies – this is what the system that Catalonia launched last year did, for example, although there were also complaints from real estate agencies about their lack of connection with the reality in many cases – the study takes a second reference. The official statistics, in addition to the average, offers the values ​​of the 25th and 75th percentiles. That is, the highest and lowest price of the properties that are located right in the central part of the table (the one that leaves 25% of houses below and the one that leaves 25% above). With such dispersion, seven of the rents analyzed would continue to be below the lowest price range. All without exception are below the highest price that the official statistics collect.

Six contracts above the average

And when, if the mean were applied as a ceiling, would the statistic force lower rents? The simulation shows that six contracts are above the official average value. It is difficult to find anything in common between them: three are in the capital, one in Majadahonda, another in Alcorcón and a last in Alcalá de Henares. The one in Majadahonda (another well-off municipality in the metropolitan area) is the most expensive: 890 euros for two rooms in 70 square meters. It is also the one that deviates the most from the price official: the monthly rent is 162 euros more than what would be paid at 10.4 euros per square meter, the average of the census section where it is located.

These are lags, up or down (the majority) that for Romero prove that “it is inconceivable and methodologically impossible” to use the index as a reference to put a ceiling on prices. “We understand that the rental market is playing a trick on him, especially on a part of the Government, when their main and only tool to control what they call ‘exorbitant rental prices’ is clearly inflationary,” he adds.

With no other intention than to be illustrative for a situation that, according to the vision of the sector, could occur if a price control system was arbitrated in Spain, the study by the Rental Negotiating Agency does not have a statistical character. The study does not include data with the characteristics of each property (beyond its location, number of rooms, surface area and price) and its selection from the total of leases brokered by the company in January does not obey a scientific criterion made explicit in the methodology . The firm indicates, yes, that their selection was made with the criterion that they were “representative” of the area where they are located. These include almost all the districts of the capital and some surrounding municipalities, which is the geographical area covered by the company.