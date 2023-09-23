Yesterday, the National Elections Commission organized a successful simulation of Election Day, with the aim of testing the efficiency of the various voting procedures and systems that will be used, whether in the early voting period that will take place over three days, starting from the fourth to the sixth of October, or on the main voting day scheduled for… October 7th, and training all workers in election centers on these various procedures and systems.

The election day simulation process, which was organized over the course of a full day, included testing the efficiency of the “remote voting” and “electronic voting” systems procedures in the election centers. It also included testing the efficiency of all procedures and equipment for the voting process, by enabling participants in the simulation process to vote remotely. Then through the smart application “Sharek”, and through the voting link on the website of the National Elections Commission, and at the election center via the electronic voting system, leading to the electronic counting of votes and the announcement of the results.

The simulation process included examining the ease and safety of the procedures related to the voting process, the levels of coordination between the various committees and work teams concerned with voting, and communication between the election centers distributed throughout the country and the National Elections Commission and its affiliated committees, in addition to testing the efficiency of the “electronic voting” system and “ “Remote voting,” ensuring the readiness of the infrastructure of electoral and media centers, wired and wireless networks, and the availability of all electronic devices and technical support options throughout the voting process.

The subcommittees of the National Elections Committee participated in the election day simulation process, each according to the tasks assigned to them, such as the Election Management Committee, the Emirates Committees, the Security Committee, the Media Committee, the Smart Systems Committee, and the Central Sorting Committee, and groups from the work teams of the Election Center Committees also attended. .

The National Elections Commission explained that the election day simulation process comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to facilitate all voting procedures for voters.

The committee stressed its keenness to continuously develop the mechanisms and procedures for organizing the voting process, through the optimal use of all capabilities and technologies to ensure the accuracy of data, the ease of voting procedures, the counting of votes and the announcement of results.

The committee praised the role of all the committees and teams that participated in the simulation process, as it was assured of effective coordination between the various committees and work teams, and the great efforts made by these committees and teams to fulfill the technical, logistical, artistic and human requirements for the voting process.

The National Elections Committee called on all voters to actively participate in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, to contribute to enhancing political participation in UAE society, improving parliamentary work, and enhancing the citizen’s role in the national decision-making process in the country.

It is noteworthy that early voting will be open to all voters to cast their votes from the fourth to the sixth of October, via the remote voting system during the fourth and fifth days of October, whether from inside or outside the country, in addition to electronic voting in nine election centers approved by the committee. In all the Emirates, while the 6th of October will be designated for remote voting only, with voting taking place on the main election day (the 7th of October) via a hybrid voting system, that is, via a remote voting system, whether from inside or outside the country, and by a voting system. Electronic polling in 24 electoral centers approved by the committee in all the emirates.