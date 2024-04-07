Playfulness and warmth in communication with a partner will help strengthen and maintain relationships, assured psychologist Susan Krauss Whitbourne. About this simple method she told Psychology Today.

According to the psychologist, it was possible to establish a relationship between the way people behave with each other and the likelihood of the union breaking up during an unusual experiment. It involved 106 couples who first filled out questionnaires about their daily lives. Then, for a year, the partners carried smartphones with them, periodically recording how they communicated. At the same time, they did not know at what moment the recording was turned on, so they behaved naturally.

After transcribing the recordings, relationship type was divided into four broad groups: hostile (ignoring, angry, blaming, whining), vulnerable (expressing vulnerability, serious or anxious tone, complaining), playful (playful tone, communicating with humor, enthusiastic tone and involvement) and warm (supportive and approving), Krasus Whitbourne continued.

The psychologist said that after interpreting the recordings, it became clear that relationships were stronger in those couples where there was warmth and playfulness. It is they, according to researchers, that contribute to the stability of the union of two people.

At the same time, the specialist drew attention to the fact that playfulness should be appropriate. Frequently mimicking your partner will not only not strengthen, but will also weaken the relationship.

Previously, psychologist Irina Molvinskaya told about ways to bring passion back into a long-term relationship. According to her, partners who have lived together for a long time can be united by a common idea or hobby.