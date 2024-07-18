Daily Mail: Short exercise can improve sleep quality

A short exercise, repeated every 30 minutes for four hours before going to bed, will help improve the quality and duration of sleep. About this reports Daily Mail edition.

Scientists from the University of Otago (New Zealand) have found that you can increase your sleep duration by an average of 27 minutes with moderate-intensity strength training. Doing it in the evening will take no more than three minutes per session.

The experiment, conducted by specialists, involved 30 people aged 18 to 40. All volunteers said that they spend more than five hours sitting at work and about two hours at home. Throughout the study, volunteers performed simple three-minute weight-bearing exercises every night for 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each approach included three exercise cycles – squats, calf raises, and knee raises in a standing position.

The results showed that, on average, participants not only slept 27 minutes longer, but also woke up less often during the night. “These results add to a growing body of evidence that evening exercise does not impair sleep quality, despite current recommendations to the contrary,” the team of scientists who conducted the study said.

Sleep expert Martin Seely previously recommended setting a digital curfew to help you fall asleep faster, noting that the method would be particularly helpful for those suffering from stress and anxiety.