Celandine will help get rid of aphids

Celandine will help get rid of aphids without using chemicals. The method of pest control was named by experts of the publication “BelNovosti”.

To make the remedy, you need to grind several celandine bushes with flowers to get two or three glasses of the mass. It must be poured with a liter of hot water, then brought to a boil and cooked for five minutes. The resulting decoction should be infused for a day, after which it should be filtered. The finished product can be sprayed on plants.

Celandine can also be replaced with dandelion. You will need two glasses of fresh leaves, which should be infused in 10 liters of water for two hours. After that, the product will be ready for use.

