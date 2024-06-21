The Lancet: Walking helps combat recurring low back pain

Scientists at Macquarie University in Australia have identified a simple way to combat recurring lower back pain. According to the results of the study, published in The Lancet, this requires regular walking.

Around 800 million people worldwide suffer from low back pain, which is a leading cause of disability and reduced quality of life. Repeated episodes of low back pain are very common, with seven out of 10 people who recover from an episode experiencing a relapse within a year.

The study involved 701 adults who had experienced an episode of low back pain. Participants were randomly assigned to either a personalized walking program combined with six training sessions led by a physical therapist over six months or a control group.

The volunteers were observed for one to three years, depending on the time they began participating in the experiment. The results showed that the intervention group had fewer incidents of activity-limiting pain compared with the control group, as well as a longer mean time to relapse—208 days compared to 112 days.

The beneficial effects of walking are believed to be a combination of physical activity and gentle oscillating movements, strengthening the structures and muscles of the spine, relaxation and stress relief, and the release of endorphins.