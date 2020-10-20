Experts have unveiled a simple way to keep things in your luggage safe when you return from vacation and to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Writes about this Daily Express.

First of all, we are talking about the careful processing of all the clothes that the traveler took with him on a trip.

“A normal wash in 30-degree water will do. Optionally, you can add a little washing machine-safe disinfectant during the rinse cycle, ”said Deyan Dimitrov, CEO of Laundryheap.

John Sensakovic, MD, made a similar recommendation, also emphasizing that the best way to get rid of COVID-19 is to process things with powerful heat.

“In certain situations, clothes should be washed at higher temperatures than usual, and in addition – using a product based on bleach to minimize the risk of spreading infection,” – said in turn in the UK National Health Service (NHS).

On October 17, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Junac, said that the risk of contracting coronavirus on the plane is extremely low. According to him, the likelihood of catching a virus is in the same category as a lightning strike.