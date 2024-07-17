It seems too good to be true, but the biochemist Jesus Gil He speaks enthusiastically from his laboratory in London. “There is no reason to think that what we have seen in mice will not work in people,” he proclaims. What they have observed in rodents is almost miraculous. A team of scientists has administered monthly injections of a simple antibody to mice that are almost a year and a half old, an age equivalent to 55 human years. These animals have lived up to 25% longer than their peers and in good health: lower incidence of cancer, less cholesterol, greater muscular strength. It is as if human life expectancy had shot up to 104 years, instead of the current 83 in Spain.

The results are visible to the naked eye, according to the cardiologist. Stuart Cookco-director of the research at the Laboratory of Medical Sciences in London. “The mice that received the X203 antibody looked leaner and more active, with better coat color—less gray hair—and better vision, hearing and walking ability,” Cook says. Antibodies are proteins that circulate in the blood to defend the body from foreign substances, such as viruses and bacteria. In the case of X203, it is designed to block another natural protein with potent effects on aging: interleukin 11the concentration of which increases with age, causing cells to stop multiplying, accumulate and release harmful substances that cause inflammation and damage to nearby cells.

Cook stresses that there are already trials in humans of experimental treatments to block interleukin 11, but they are not focused on studying aging over years or decades. He himself has founded a company, Enleofen, which collaborates with the German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim in the first tests of a similar antibody in healthy volunteers. Two other companies, the American Lassen and the Chinese Mabwellhave also started similar projects, with the aim of curing pulmonary fibrosis and other age-related diseases.

“We have not seen any adverse effects in mice. Increasing longevity and prolonging healthy life is the opposite of an adverse effect,” Cook says. The cardiologist points out that the first results in humans, those of the Lassen company, also show an “excellent safety profile.” In mice, the injection is directly into the abdominal cavity, for 25 weeks until euthanasia, the equivalent of administering it to a person for almost two decades. In humans, the injection is intravenous.

“To date, we have seen a complete equivalence between what interleukin 11 does in mice and in people. In the case of longevity, mice die mainly from cancer, while humans die mainly from cardiovascular disease and cancer. We would expect to see fewer tumors in humans with this therapy, as has already been seen in mice,” argues Cook. “As for heart disease, we are not so sure, but the interleukin 11 blocking treatment improved metabolism and cholesterol levels in mice, so it could also have effects on cardiovascular disease in humans. We will only know if clinical trials designed to study aging are carried out,” warns Cook, co-director of the work with the biologist Anissa Widjajafrom the Duke Medical School of the National University of Singapore.

Jesús Gil was born in Zaragoza 50 years ago, but grew up in Logroño. He has lived half his life in London and heads his own group at the Medical Sciences Laboratory, a national centre of the Medical Research Council of the United Kingdom. His team studies senescence, that state in which cells stop reproducing, but do not die, and when they accumulate they promote inflammation, aging and cancer. “Inhibiting interleukin 11 can inhibit senescence,” says Gil, who has also carried out experiments with human cells. His results are published this Wednesday. in the magazine Naturebattering ram of the world’s best science.

The Spanish biologist Rafael de Cabohead of Translational Gerontology at the National Institute on Aging in the United States, applauds the new work, in which he was not involved. “The magnitude of the life extension of mice is quite impressive,” says De Cabo, born in Córdoba 56 years ago. The biologist, however, is cautious. “The data are super solid, but there are details that could call into question the interpretation a little. For example, they only use one genetic line of mice: the C57BLACK6which are very common. To do longevity studies you have to use several strains of mice, in several places, to avoid, as has happened on thousands of occasions, a one-off observation,” he warns.

De Cabo, however, is optimistic. “It is clear that tinkering with the inhibition of interleukin 11 has beneficial effects on the health of mice. The accumulation of data from this and other studies indicates that it can probably be used for specific types of diseases in humans,” he says. “The problem we have right now in the field of aging research is that everyone wants to live much longer, but no one has the patience to do the studies properly. We have to do long studies in humans, because they are not done,” he stresses.

The global scientific community is working on several promising strategies to extend healthy life, such as rapamycin and metformin, and even to reverse aging, which is the ambitious goal of Altos Labs, an American company created in 2022 with a huge budget of 2.7 billion euros. For Rafael de Cabo, there are still no certainties. “In humans, there is still not enough data to predict positive changes in health with any of the interventions we have done. The most solid are caloric restriction and increased physical activity,” he points out. Eating less and moving more, without the need for injections.

