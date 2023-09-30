Maria Grazia Fiore was hospitalized for a simple operation, but died from anaphylactic shock caused by the anesthesia

Maria Grazia Fiore he lost his life at the age of 57 during a hospitalization at the Garibaldi Nesima hospital in Catania, for a routine operation. The woman went into anaphylactic shock, caused by the anesthesia.

The events occurred last September 26th. Maria Grazia Fiore went to the hospital to undergo athyroid operation. Unfortunately, after the administration of the anesthesia, the unforeseeable happened. The 57-year-old died following one anaphylactic shock.

After the complaint was reported, the Catania Prosecutor’s Office intervened and ordered the seizure of the body. He was one of the sons who filed a complaint against the Garibaldi Nesima hospital, to ensure that he comes shed light on the truth.

The investigations into the death of Maria Grazia Fiore

The investigators have already seized all the medical records and they opened an investigation file. It was not the first time that anesthesia was administered to her, she had also undergone other operations in the past.

The Prosecutor’s Office will now have to appoint a forensic doctor, who will take care of proceeding with theautopsy examination. The results will be fundamental to shed light on the exact cause of death. Maria Grazia Fiore was the mother of two children, she also leaves her husband in pain.

In these hours, there are numerous messages published on social media, from all those who knew her and loved her and who, still in disbelief, chose to say goodbye to her for the last time with heartbreaking words.

Friends who cannot understand how a person can enter the hospital for a trivial operation or otherwise never get out again.