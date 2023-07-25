Animals have a series of physiological needs such as drinking, eating, sleeping or defecating. We know that if we want our pet not to die, all these needs must be covered. On the other hand, sometimes we are not so aware that animals also have behavioral needs, which are important for mental health.

It is common to see gorillas in captivity throwing up food and then eat it again. On freedom, spend most of the day eating, because their diet consists mainly of leaves, which have a low nutritional value. In some zoos, where they eat more energetic food, in a short time they can have their nutritional needs covered, but not their behavioral ones. The nature of gorillas is to eat for many hours and when they cannot do so, they develop this aberrant behavior.

Another example is the big cats that they spin around in their cages, because in freedom they would walk kilometers. There are also many humans who, to satisfy their need to socialize during a quarantine, make Zoom calls with their friends. Anyone who has lived through a lockdown knows how dangerous it is for mental health not to be able to carry out our natural behavior.

In recent years, there has been increasing concern about the welfare of animals in captivity. The aim is to enrich their environment as much as possible, encouraging them to behave in a similar way to how they would be in freedom. Thus, in many zoos or sanctuaries food is hidden from primates by the facility, so that they spend more time looking for it. We also put a wheel in the rodent cages that allows them to exercise.

Interestingly, there is one species that is taken less into account when analyzing the welfare of captive animals: domestic dogs. When they live under the guardianship of a human, we cannot consider them animals in the wild, since they do not choose where to live, when to go outside or with whom to interact. They are often confined to a limited space that does not allow them to perform essential natural behaviors for their well-being.

According to the studies, dogs that live free they feed mainly on remains of human food or carrion. Therefore, they spend between 10 and 22% of their active time searching for food using smell. However, companion dogs often have fewer opportunities to explore their environment, which can compromise their well-being.

Two researchers, Charlotte Duranton and Alexandra Horowitz, have shown that it is possible to improve the mood of dogs by making them participate in a simple olfactory game. All that is required is a little prior training, spending five minutes a day, some boxes without lids, and the dog’s favorite treat.

They carried out their study with twenty dogs of different breeds that they divided into two equal groups. In the first group, the dogs and their owners received training so that they could play the olfactory game at home. During the first class, the researcher showed the dog a box containing a treat and placed it one meter from the dog. Then the owner, through an indication such as “go get it”, had to encourage his pet to take the treat. This is level 1 in training.

After three repetitions, the researcher went to level two. The procedure is the same, except that two empty boxes are added and the position of the box with the candy is changed in each exercise. Every time the dogs found the treat, they received praise and more treats. The owners had to practice this exercise at home with their dogs for a week.

At the end of this first training, a second class was held. The investigator started from level two, letting the dog find the treat among the three boxes. After two iterations, he moved on to level three, which consisted of placing the boxes in more complex places, such as on top of chairs or farther from each other. In this way, the dog had to do a more active search to find the hiding place. When he got it three times, the class was over.

For two consecutive weeks, the owners performed a five-minute daily session of this olfactory game with their dogs. They were asked to videotape the entire exercise so that the researcher could ensure that it was done correctly.

The other half of the dogs were the control group. In this case, the owners did not have to play this game with their dogs, but a different one that did not require the use of smell. In this way they ensured that these dogs did the same physical activity, also received treats and spent time with their owners.

The researchers asked the following question: Were there differences in mood improvement between the two groups of dogs? Human beings can report with language how we feel. When we return from a vacation in the mountains, we tell our friends how good they have been for us. Dogs, on the other hand, cannot express in words how olfactory games feel to them. For this reason, science has had to find other ways to know their state of mind.

It is known that emotions influence cognitive processes such as attention, memory or the way in which we judge a stimulus. Individuals with a positive emotional state are more optimistic and pay more attention to favorable stimuli. Conversely, those who experience negative emotions are more attentive to threatening stimuli and make more pessimistic judgments about future events.

In 2009, scientists realized that they could use these cognitive biases to assess animal welfare, and designed a test. In general, this consists of training the animals to discriminate between two stimuli: one associated with a positive event, such as a bowl of food, and another associated with a negative event, such as a bowl of rotten food. Animals learn to approach positive stimuli and ignore negative ones. Next, an ambiguous stimulus is presented and the animal’s behavior is observed. The speed with which it approaches the ambiguous stimulus provides an estimate of whether the animal is in a positive or negative state of mind.

Diverse studies have validated this test as an effective tool to determine the emotional states of captive animals. In the aforementioned dog study, all subjects were tested for cognitive bias, both before and after the weeks of play. The dogs that played the olfactory game improved their mood significantly more than the control group. The conclusion is clear: just as vacations with friends do us good, dogs do well to spend some time every day sniffing.

