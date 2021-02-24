A simple conversation between two close people with or without a chinstrap, such as that which occurs in a hairdresser or dental office, can transmit the coronavirus, according to a Japanese study published in the scientific journal Physics of Fluids.

It is known that the coronavirus can spread between infected people, even if they do not show symptoms, through the tiny drops in the air that they exhale, and most studies have focused on what happens when the person coughs or sneezes and drops are ejected a long distance.

A research team, led by Keiko Ishii from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Aoyama Gakuin University in Japan, used smoke and laser light in the observation of the flow of breath near and around two people conversing in various poses.

The scientists paid special attention to the relative positions of people in situations such as hairdressers, medical examination rooms or residences where sick or elderly people receive care.

For this study the researchers they used electronic cigarettes They produce a vapor with droplets with a diameter of about a tenth of a micron, similar to a virus particle.

Development

The liquid used in these vaporization devices consisted of a mixture of glycerin and propylene glycol that produces a cloud of droplets that reflect the light of a laser, which allows the visualization of the air flows.

Ishii explained that his team analyzed “the diffusion characteristics of exhalation with and without a mask chen a person was standing, sitting, face down or face up “.

The experiments were carried out in the hairdressing salon of the Yamano College of Aesthetics, in Tokyo, with postures typical of personal service situations, such as when the client leans back to have their hair washed and the hairdresser is standing, leaning forward.

The tests showed that the air exhaled by a person without a mask while speaking moves downward under the influence of gravity. If a client or patient is below, they can receive the contagion.

When wearing a mask while standing or sitting, the vapor cloud tends to adhere to this person’s body which has a higher temperature that the environment and air flows upward.

However, if the hairdresser or nurse leans forward, the drops tend to detach from that person’s body and fall on the client or patient below.

The researchers also experimented with “face shields” – plastic covers that surround the entire face – and found that they can prevent aerosol escaping from the hairdresser or nurse’s mask from traveling to the client.

“The face shield promotes the rising of the exhaled air,” Ishii said. “And therefore it is more effective the use of a mask and face shield when providing customer service. “

The covid-19 pandemic has sickened some 112 million people in one year and killed nearly 2.5 million worldwide. In the United States, 28.2 million cases have been confirmed and the disease has caused death of more than 500,000 people.

Source: EFE

